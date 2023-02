WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A stolen car crashed into a house and caught on fire in Waterbury Friday afternoon, according to police.

The Waterbury Police Department responded to the collision on Knoll Street.

Photo courtesy Rick Kulmann

Officials said the driver fled the scene, while a passenger safely got out of the car and remained nearby the scene. The passenger is being treated at a local hospital.

The fire was extinguished.

This is an active investigation.

