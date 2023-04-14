Police are investigating after a stolen car crashed into a Meriden home on Friday, according to authorities

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after three juveniles crashed a stolen car into a Meriden home on Friday, according to authorities.

At 12:45 p.m. Meriden police responded to the area of Harrison Street at Elm Street on the report of a car that crashed into a home. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned the car had been stolen out of Wallingford earlier in the day.

According to police, the car had been stolen by three juveniles who fled the scene after the crash. Prior to hitting the house, the driver of the stolen car hit another vehicle traveling on Elm Street. Police said the car crash victim sustained minor injuries from the collision.

After striking the vehicle, the stolen car traveled through the intersection of Harrison and Elm streets without stopping. The car then traveled across Harrison Street and crashed into the home on the other side of the intersection.

Police said the three juveniles ran away from the crash on foot. Police set up a perimeter and conducted a K9 track to find the suspects. A short time later, police apprehended the three suspects who were determined to be three male juveniles at the time, officials said.

According to authorities, the home struck by the car was occupied at the time of the crash, but no one was injured. Officials said the house did sustain significant damage from the crash.

The three juveniles were arrested and charged with interfering, reckless endangerment, larceny of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit larceny and other offenses. Police said, two of the juvenile suspects will be released to their parents while the driver will be admitted to a juvenile detention center.