NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A police officer was injured when their cruiser was struck by a stolen car in Naugatuck on Tuesday, police said.

According to the Naugatuck Police Department, a stolen car struck a Naugatuck police cruiser in the area of Elm Street. After striking the cruiser, the suspect continued driving into the downtown area before abandoning the car.

Although the suspect tried to flee on foot, officers quickly apprehended the suspect and took them into custody.

The officer is being evaluated at a local hospital for minor injuries sustained in the crash.

This is an active investigation.

