Stolen cars in Connecticut: News 8 goes behind the scenes with Waterbury’s Auto Theft Task Force

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Cars are being targeted and stolen all over Connecticut. Waterbury is no exception. In fact, the number is rising. Police say as of June 30, there have been 338 stolen cars in the city. That’s almost 80 more than at the same time last year.

So, what’s being done about it?

Everyday, the police department sends its Auto Theft Task Force into the streets, patrolling areas where car thieves are known to ditch vehicles. They try to speak to people who may have any information about a stolen car case or to someone who may’ve seen something.

The task force also collects and combs through any surveillance video. They utilize a statewide database to connect with other police departments in cities and towns all over Connecticut.

“It’s real time,” said Sgt. Robert Davis of the Waterbury PD. “So, when they pull a car over for whatever reason, they can know what they’re looking at, if the car is stolen.”

The database also includes fingerprints of adult repeat offenders. But, police say they’re handcuffed when it comes to juvenile repeat offenders.

“There’s no database for juvenile offenders,” said Sgt. Davis.

News 8 asked if that is the case only in Waterbury or statewide.

“Statewide,” he said.

Sgt. Davis couldn’t reveal everything police have at their disposal. But, he tells News 8 the department’s Auto Theft Task Force works tirelessly trying to solve these cases and get stolen cars back to their owners.

So far this year, Waterbury Police say they’ve recovered 185 stolen vehicles.