Stolen dog reunited with owners in Meriden

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Meriden Police

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A stolen Yorkie was reunited with its family with the help of Meriden Police.

On Aug. 4, police said Cookie the Yorkie was reported stolen from a yard in Meriden. On Aug. 7, police said a member of Cookie’s family located an ad on a mobile market website listing a Yorkie for sale.

The family was adamant that this Yorkie was Cookie, according to police.

Meriden Police utilized multiple investigative resources and also believed this dog was Cookie. They conducted a collaborative operation with Meriden Patrol Division and Detective Division, with the New Britain Police Department offering support as well.

An undercover police officer was used to pose as a buyer in an attempt to secure Cookie and return him to his family.

Police said the officer made contact with the individuals tring to sell Yorkie and was able to identify the dog as Cookie.

The criminal investigation into the theft of the Yorkie will continue but Cookie was recovered and has been reunited with his family.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven Documentary Film Festival returns with food trucks, live performances

News /

Ansonia mayor says 'no' to mask mandate, doubles down on COVID vaccinations

News /

Bear breaks into home in Avon, raids pantry

News /

Hamden stepping up patrols, street outreach following two weekend shootings

News /

SCSU: New Haven PD investigating shooting near campus

News /

'It'll make him smile': Meriden boy receives special hospital gown from a young cancer survivor

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss