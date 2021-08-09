Stolen dog reunited with owners in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A stolen Yorkie was reunited with its family with the help of Meriden Police.

On Aug. 4, police said Cookie the Yorkie was reported stolen from a yard in Meriden. On Aug. 7, police said a member of Cookie’s family located an ad on a mobile market website listing a Yorkie for sale.

The family was adamant that this Yorkie was Cookie, according to police.

Meriden Police utilized multiple investigative resources and also believed this dog was Cookie. They conducted a collaborative operation with Meriden Patrol Division and Detective Division, with the New Britain Police Department offering support as well.

An undercover police officer was used to pose as a buyer in an attempt to secure Cookie and return him to his family.

Police said the officer made contact with the individuals tring to sell Yorkie and was able to identify the dog as Cookie.

The criminal investigation into the theft of the Yorkie will continue but Cookie was recovered and has been reunited with his family.