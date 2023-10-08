GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A high-speed chase that involved a stolen Milford vehicle began in New York state, and continued into Greenwich minutes early Sunday morning.

There were four people in the stolen vehicle when it drove through state lines into Connecticut, according to Greenwich police. The chase ended in the area of Brookside Drive.

The group ran off, and police were able to take a 17-year-old from Bridgeport into custody. The other three have not been found.

Further details were not immediately available.