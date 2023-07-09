WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Carmel is home!

The famous Yellow M&M was returned to Beaumont Farm in Wallingford after being stolen in May.

Owner Billy Beaumont told News 8’s Ashley Baylor on Sunday that the character, which was a part of the farm’s popular displays, was back.

The M&M, also known as “Carmel,” was a part of what could have been a multi-night candy heist on the farm.

Yellow was the first to go. Then, someone went to steal Purple.

Beaumont has created the displays for 18 years on his 29-acre farm, which sets at the intersection of East Center Street and South Airline Road.

“A lot of work, a lot of this…the kids and the people love it,” Beaumont told News 8 in May. “It’s worth any amount of work you can possibly do. Any amount.”

The farm has increased its security since the initial theft.

“We have a bunch of different ones we’re gonna do,” Lynn Farkas, who works at the farm., told News 8 in May. “But, they’re not gonna be able to steal them anymore. We have it all figured out. There’s web cams everywhere, Ring cameras everywhere. Everyone’s watching you now.”