WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a man accused of operating a stolen vehicle in Waterbury on Monday.

Police were patrolling the downtown area to locate a stolen vehicle recently observed in the area. The vehicle was identified by police as a 2017 Black Dodge Durango that was reported as stolen out of Watertown.

Officers observed the vehicle traveling east in the area of the Palace Theater during a graduation event. Police said officers assigned to direct traffic for the event tried to signal the vehicle to stop as the driver allegedly nearly struck an officer.

The driver is accused of striking the back of another vehicle and attempting to flee on foot before being taken into custody by nearby officers.

The suspect, identified by police as Andrew Adames, 18, of Oakville, was charged with larceny in the first degree, reckless driving, operation of a motor vehicle without a license, interfering with an officer and evading responsibility.

Adames was held by the Waterbury Police Department on a $500,000 bond pending court arraignment Tuesday.