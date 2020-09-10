Stony Creek Brewery creates new beer for special cause

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Stony Creek‘s newest brew has a special meaning.

“It’s everything June Rice would have loved,” said owner Ed Crowley, Jr.

‘Junebug’ is named for Crowley’s late mother-in-law, who lost her battle with Glioblastoma two years ago.

“It was a tough battle, it took her life very quickly” he said. “We miss her dearly, miss her so much.”

They’re hoping you’ll raise a glass in remembrance of June but they’re also hoping to raise some money. For every beer sold, they’ll donate $1 to the Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance.

“Our hope is that it will help people through a diagnosis, open it up, bringing education and awareness and make that journey that much easier,” said Chris Cusano, executive director of CTBTA.

The name Junebug has special connection for Cusano, too, and his experience with his own brain tumor diagnosis.

“After I was diagnosed, ladybugs appeared everywhere all the time,” he said.

Stony Creek Brewery is a longtime supporter of CTBTA with their “Playing for the Cure: Brainstormin” event since 2014. This year’s event, happening Sept. 16, will be held virtually and in-person but with limited space due to COVID-19 restrictions. Click here for more information.

Together, Crowley and Cusano hope the beer will raise awareness for brain cancers and the resources available if you or someone you love is faced with this diagnosis.

“A brain tumor does not have to be scary,” said Cusano. “CTBT is here to guide you through it. There’s great resources here in Connecticut and we will be here with you every step of the way.”

The fundraiser runs through September.