HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Quinnipiac University is partnering with Stony Creek Brewery in Branford for a new beer debuting this Friday.

The new beer is called the Bobcat Golden Lager. The label features the beloved university mascot, a bobcat named Boomer and the school’s colors of blue and gold.

A portion of the funds from each sale will go toward student entrepreneurship grants to help Quinnipiac University students launch new business ventures, according to university officials.

The Bobcat Golden Lager will debut on Friday to kick off Bobcat Weekend. The lager will also be available at multiple locations and bars in the area, according to school officials.

Executives at Stony Creek Brewery will act as mentors to assist the student entrepreneurs as part of the partnership, according to officials.

The brewery will also use Quinnipiac talent as a resource for internship and employment opportunities, officials said.