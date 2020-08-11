Stony Creek granite chosen to help create pedestrian, bike-friendly street improvements in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Branford’s Stony Creek Quarry’s granite has been chosen for the Gateway to New Haven, a new set of pedestrian and bike-friendly street improvements to link South Orange Street with the Union Station area.

City officials said they’re committed to combating climate change with their choice of this natural stone and its emphasis on pollution-free transportation options for residents.

“The City of New Haven is proud to use Stony Creek Granite as we build this important new gateway to the Elm City as part of the Downtown Crossing project”, said Justin Elicker, Mayor of New Haven. “The granite was chosen not only for its beauty, but also because it allowed us to employ green building practices since the material is native to New Haven County. Given that New Haven is a coastal city, green and low carbon options are always important.”

The quarry will provide approximately 4,500 cubic feet of Stony Creek Granite blocks to their fabrication partner, Polycor.

Polycor will fabricate the approximately 7,000 square feet of custom, architectural, cut-to-size material and deliver it to the general contractor, C.J. Fucci Construction Inc. NBBJ, a global design firm, designed the elegant curved granite wall with rusticated cobble paving for the Orange St. intersection.

“These natural stone features will seamlessly integrate the flow of pedestrians and bicyclists between the rail station and downtown as well as creating Connecticut’s first protected bike intersection,” the quarry said in a news release.

Tom Cleveland, Stony Creek Quarry’s Director of Sustainability, spoke with News 8 about the project Monday night. Watch the video above for the full interview.