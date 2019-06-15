Stop & Shop donates $2,500 lottery bonus to Milford-based food pantry

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Stop and Shop is making a big donation to a food pantry in Milford.

A million dollar 'Mega Millions' ticket was sold last week at a Stop and Shop in town. The grocery chain gets $2,500 for selling the ticket.

They're donating that money to the store-house project. The food pantry feeds more than 300 families each month.

