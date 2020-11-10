Stop & Shop donates $5,000, a thousand turkeys to the Connecticut Food Bank for the holidays

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — A big donation was made Tuesday in Cheshire from Stop & Shop. The grocery store chain is giving $5,000 and 1,000 turkeys to the Connecticut Food Bank.

Donations are needed this Thanksgiving more than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Research from Feeding America, which does this across the country, has projected we will see a 40% increase in need across our area from 227,000 people to about 400,000 people,” Paul Shipman, Connecticut Food Bank.

These turkeys will basically be going right back out the door to families in need this holiday season

The CT Food Bank says the best way you can help is to donate money. They have bought more food since April than the last six years combined.