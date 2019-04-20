Stop & Shop donates candy for New Haven kids in need
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - An Easter surprise this weekend for some kids in the New Haven area.
Amid their ongoing strike, Stop & Shop donated several boxes of candy and dropped them off at the New Haven fire department on Friday morning.
Firefighters will be handing out the easter baskets and candy to those in need over the weekend.
