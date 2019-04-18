Stop & Shop suppliers also dealing with strike Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - With the Stop & Shop employees strike now in its second week, workers and customers have to adjust, but so do vendors and distributors.

Many of the companies at the New Haven food terminal do a lot of business with Stop and Shop. We asked Jay Pallotti, president of Lamberti's Italian Sausage how things have changed in the past week.

"Drastically," was his answer. "The landscape has changed, where we go has changed. Where the customers have to get it has changed."

Related: Kosher foods harder to come by amid Stop & Shop strike

Lamberti's has been making Italian sausage in New Haven for more than 70 years. Stop and Shop represents a large percentage of their business, but not this week.

For Lamberti's, and all the other people who sell their products in Stop & Shop, they know there is going to be some impact to their bottom line, but they're not sure how big it's going to be, because people who normally buy their products in Stop & Shop are buying them elsewhere this week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

East Haven soda maker Foxon Park sells lots of product to Stop and Shop, but through a distributor, so they're not sure what the overall impact will be. Lamberti's is selling a lot more to Stop and Shop's competitors right now, which makes for a confusing week.

Related Content: Long-term impact of the Stop & Shop strike

"Something new every day," said Pellotti. "We come in to voicemails, emails, where can we get the product, what's going on? We don't have many answers. We're just hoping we can service all of our customers."

Right now that means re-stocking other supermarkets 2 or 3 times more often, so the strike's impact is not that bad.

"It's not huge, no," Pallotti said. "We're generally busier for the holliday anyway, so it softens the blow right now. Hoping everybody's happy soon though."

Especially for meat purveyors, Easter is huge, so they always see a lot more business this week. The hope is the Easter bump might cover up the strike slump and make this just an average week.