Store clerk injured in shooting on Huntington St. in New Haven

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday at a corner store in the Newhallville neighborhood, which left the store clerk injured.

Police said the incident happened at around 6:21 p.m. in the area of Huntington Street and Shepard Street.

A bullet that was fired outside of the corner store went through a store window and struck the 37-year-old store clerk in the back, police said. He was transported to the hospital, where police say he remains in stable condition.

The intended target of the gunfire is unknown to police at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

