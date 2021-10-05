Store owner trying to help the Black community has store broken into, items stolen

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police in New Haven are searching for whoever broke into a corner store. It happened early Tuesday morning at the Black Corner Store on Edgewood Avenue.

Energy drinks and the ATM were stolen.

“They came and took everything out of my register. They took all my cigarettes, all my cigars, my soaps, body washes,” said Kemia Lowery, Black Corner Store owner.

The store just opened in June and the owner says she’s trying to help the Black community. She sells products from Black vendors.

Lowery gives out free food on Mondays and has clothes and furniture people can take for free.