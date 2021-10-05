Store owner trying to help the Black community has store broken into, items stolen

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police in New Haven are searching for whoever broke into a corner store. It happened early Tuesday morning at the Black Corner Store on Edgewood Avenue.

Energy drinks and the ATM were stolen.

“They came and took everything out of my register. They took all my cigarettes, all my cigars, my soaps, body washes,” said Kemia Lowery, Black Corner Store owner.

The store just opened in June and the owner says she’s trying to help the Black community. She sells products from Black vendors.

Lowery gives out free food on Mondays and has clothes and furniture people can take for free.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Police arrest Hamden High School student who brought loaded gun to school

News /

Store owner trying to help the Black community has store broken into, items stolen

News /

Dominican friars to leave St. Mary’s Church in New Haven

News /

Lawmakers push for funding to revamp walking, biking trails in Connecticut

News /

New Haven Police dealing with another problem: noise complaints

News /

¿Qué pasa? 5 de Octubre de 2021: Titulares populares del día

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss