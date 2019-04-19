New Haven

Stores prepare Easter treats for busy Good Friday

By:

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 06:51 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 06:55 AM EDT

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) - Today is Good Friday, an important holiday for Christians and a busy day for many stores!

As folks stock up for Easter dinner, News 8's Kent Pierce was at Europol Deli and Gifts in Ansonia where locals know to go for genuine polish treats.

The owner, Maria Kuna, tells us about the 18 types of kielbasa, as well as all the tasty, traditional baked goods in the video above. 

