Stores prepare Easter treats for busy Good Friday

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) - Today is Good Friday, an important holiday for Christians and a busy day for many stores!

It’s one of my favorite work days of the year! pic.twitter.com/0EPXG9Cmew — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) April 19, 2019

As folks stock up for Easter dinner, News 8's Kent Pierce was at Europol Deli and Gifts in Ansonia where locals know to go for genuine polish treats.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WTNH/ Joe Daddese)

The owner, Maria Kuna, tells us about the 18 types of kielbasa, as well as all the tasty, traditional baked goods in the video above.