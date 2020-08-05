Storm cleanup underway in Hamden, a town usually hit hardest by storms

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It is another day of storm cleanup in a town that always seems to get the worst of whatever mother nature dishes out.

Hamden has had more than its share of nasty weather in recent years so, of course, Isaias hit Hamden the hardest.

For instance, a big oak crashed onto the roof of Saint Rita’s Catholic Church on Whitney Avenue. Luckily, it does not look like it did much damage.

A mile away, on Greenway Street, Lena Smith Parker is feeling pretty lucky, too.

“I was just about to tell my daughter to park her car in the driveway and then the tree fell, so it would have destroyed her car,” Smith Parker explained. “So we all came downstairs and 20 minutes later the second tree fell.”

That’s right, two trees fell on her house. One hit her neighbor’s house as well. Smith Parker can’t get her car out of the driveway because the trees are blocking her in, but the damage could have been much worse.

Same thing over on Ridge Road.

“We heard a very loud boom and all of the power went off,” Jane Shaw said, as she cleared branches from her yard. “Then we looked out the front window and this tree had come down. It was pulling on the wires.”

That tree was in Lawrence McDermott’s yard. It split in two, with half just missing the house, half falling right on the power lines. And this is the last thing he needs. His mother is on oxygen. His step-father had a stroke just as the pandemic began, and that was also when that tree was scheduled to be cut down.

“Because of that, we didn’t get to cut the tree down,” McDermott said. “We knew it was dead, I mean, you can see the vines on it, and because of it, everybody’s got no power.”

Drive down any street and you’ll see branches or even whole trees down in yards, on wires, or in the street itself.

Lena Smith Parker, mother of three, sees her trees as kind of a metaphor for 2020.

“You know, we’re in the middle of a global pandemic,” Smith Parker said. “School, everything is uprooted. I mean it just kind of seems natural.”

While she is praying for a tree crew, back at St. Rita’s, their prayers were answered, but those guys have a big job to do.

A neighbor across the street was actually worried that tree was going to fall in her direction. It would probably have crushed her house. So she says, in this particular instance, it looks like God was on her side.