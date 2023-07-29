WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The city postponed the second half of the Savin Rock festival because of expected rain and lightning.

Day 2 of the festival on Saturday ended at 5:30pm. A thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Connecticut.

The festival will resume on Thursday August 3 with a concert starting at 6pm on the Grove. The Generators and Rubber City are set to perform.

On Saturday, Magic of Mowtown will take the stage at the Grove at 7pm. Vendors and food trucks will also be available.

Marenna Amusements will have rides open 5-10pm on Friday and 12-10pm on Saturday.

The Savin Rock Festival is an annual event city residents look forward to. The two-day event features food, live music, rides and games.

On Saturday, people enjoyed the festival even though the day’s events were cut short. It was a tough decision, but officials are hoping people come back next week.

“It’s one of the worst things you could ever do especially if there is no rain tonight. But it’s the risk of people’s health and safety that takes every focus for us,” said Tom McCarthy, West Haven’s Public Works Commissioner.