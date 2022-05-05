STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stratford police are looking to identify two suspects who used an overlay skimming device at a 7-Eleven.

According to the Stratford Police Department, an overlay skimming device was discovered on the credit card reader at the 7-Eleven in Paradise Green at 3621 Main St. The device was attached to one of the readers from April 26 at 5:54 p.m. to April 28 at 8 a.m.

Photo courtesy SPD

The device will only record credit card numbers if the card was swiped along the magnetic strip; it does not record credit card numbers if the card was inserted into the chip reader or if the touchless feature was used.

Police urge residents in the area to monitor their recent transactions closely if they used a credit/debit card at the 7-Eleven between these times while utilizing the magnetic strip.

While the skimming device was confiscated, it is unknown if any card information was obtained by the suspects at this time, police said.

See pictures of the suspects below:

Photos courtesy SPD



Anyone who recognizes the suspects are asked to reach out to Detective Panton of the SPD at MPanton@townofstratford.com.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app