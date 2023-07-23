NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person was shot following an argument at a street race in New Haven early Saturday morning, according to police.

New Haven Police responded to a call of shots fired at 2:23 a.m. near the intersection of Ella T. Grasso Blvd. and Printers Lane. Upon arrival police found a street racing group dispersing from the scene. Initial investigations showed no victims or ballistic evidence.

At 2:32 a.m. NHPD dispatch was contacted by Yale-New Haven Hospital reporting a walkin-in gunshot victim. A patrol officer later verified that the victim’s wounds were non-life threatening.

A witness stated that a fight broke out amid the street races and a male suspect discharged his gun in the middle of the road.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police ask any other witnesses to call (203) 946-6304.