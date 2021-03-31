Street sweeping season in New Haven begins tomorrow

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Street sweeping season in New Haven starts Thursday, April 1, 2021. People who live in the city are being urged to sign up for alerts.

By signing up for alerts, the public has a way to know when their street is being swept so they could move their car and avoid getting a ticket.

“We do not want to have to ticket anybody who violates the street sweeping ordinance. Please sign up for alerts,” Doug Hausladen.

Rick Fontana adds, “Our messaging is short. It’s a text, email, and phone call.”

“Street sweeping is really good for the environment and for keeping our city streets clean. We know there’s a lot of trash and oils that drip off our cars. So it’s really important that we support street sweeping,” New Haven Mayor Elicker says.

Signs will also be posted 24 hours in advance.