Streicker concedes Third Congressional District race

(WTNH) — Republican candidate in the Third Congressional District election Margaret Streicker has conceded the race Friday against Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro and Green party candidate Doctor Justin Paglino.
DeLauro declared victory Tuesday night, but Streicker told News 8 that night she believed the race was too close to call.
DeLauro has since been declared the winner. Now that Streicker said vote-counting is nearly complete, she conceded Friday.
Streicker sent her statement to News 8 saying,
As the process of vote-counting is now vastly complete, it is time.
With deep appreciation for the many who volunteered, worked and supported my candidacy, in word and in deed, I congratulate Rep DeLauro on her victory.
This was a hard-fought race and may we all walk with heads held high at the effort to stand up for our beliefs towards a better tomorrow.
Again, my eternal gratitude to all my supporters, volunteers and staff. Thank you all.Margaret Streicker