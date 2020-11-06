Streicker concedes Third Congressional District race

(WTNH) — Republican candidate in the Third Congressional District election Margaret Streicker has conceded the race Friday against Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro and Green party candidate Doctor Justin Paglino.

DeLauro declared victory Tuesday night, but Streicker told News 8 that night she believed the race was too close to call.

RELATED: Rep. Rosa DeLauro victorious in 3rd Congressional District race

DeLauro has since been declared the winner. Now that Streicker said vote-counting is nearly complete, she conceded Friday.

Streicker sent her statement to News 8 saying,