NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re someone who is having a hard time reducing your credit card debt, here are some tips to help you get started. We’re stretching your dollar and helping you save all while building your credit.

It’s a good tool to build credit as long as you can pay them off. But nowadays more people are carrying a credit card balance that’s hard to pay off. On this credit reduction day, these tips from Bank of America may help you pay it off easier.

First, target one debt at a time. If you carry a balance on more than one card, make sure you always pay at least the minimum on each, but also focus on paying down the total balance one card at a time. Either tackle the card with the highest interest rate or pay off the card with the smallest balance.

Another option is to pay more than the minimum. You’ll end up paying less in interest overall.

Every dollar over the minimum payment goes toward your balance. Consider transferring your balance to a zero percent interest card to save while you focus on spending down.



Finally, re-prioritize your budget. Categorize your monthly spending, such as groceries, transportation, housing and entertainment. Look where you can cut back, and use that cash to pay down debt.