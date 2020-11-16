Strong winds during Sunday’s storm topple New Haven Green Christmas tree

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tens of thousands are without power following severe weather Sunday night across the state. Strong winds and heavy rain knocked branches off trees into the roads and people’s yards. And on the New Haven Green, the Christmas tree toppled.

Winds recorded at at least 60 mph toppled the Christmas tree on the Green, holiday lights and all.

Officials say, the tree that was put up only two weeks ago ahead of the holiday season, is one of the biggest the city has ever displayed at 70 ft tall and 12,000 pounds.