Strong winds during Sunday’s storm topple New Haven Green Christmas tree

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tens of thousands are without power following severe weather Sunday night across the state. Strong winds and heavy rain knocked branches off trees into the roads and people’s yards. And on the New Haven Green, the Christmas tree toppled.

RELATED: Strong winds, heavy rain knocks out power for thousands across the state

Winds recorded at at least 60 mph toppled the Christmas tree on the Green, holiday lights and all.

Officials say, the tree that was put up only two weeks ago ahead of the holiday season, is one of the biggest the city has ever displayed at 70 ft tall and 12,000 pounds.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Strong winds during Sunday's storm topple New Haven Green Christmas tree

News /

Yale-New Haven Children's Hospital gets new NICU MRI, lifted 10 floors by crane

News /

SCSU Brownell Hall under quarantine after 3 positive COVID tests reported

News /

Hamden Board of Ed votes to move all schools to full remote learning until mid-January

News /

Save a Suit drive in Meriden collects suits for Veterans

News /

Got an old mattress? Here’s how you can recycle one in CT

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss