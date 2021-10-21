Student accused of allegedly harassing female students at Eli Whitney Technical High School disenrolled

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s more action following days of protest by students and parents in Hamden. Eli Whitney Technical High School says the senior boy at the center of widespread sexual harassment claims is now disenrolled.

Parents got an email at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, hours before students were set to walk out again in protest.

Parent Andrea Hutchinson says her son and his classmates called off plans to continue protesting outside the high school on Thursday morning. They are satisfied for now with the principal’s announcement that the student, who is accused of stalking, assaulting, and sexually harassing multiple female students, is no longer attending the high school.

“We flooded the calls. We called Ned Lamont’s office, we called Rosa DeLauro’s office. That’s when they decided today to remove the young man from the school,” Hutchinson said.

On Monday, students spilled out from the halls of Eli Whitney, marching on school grounds, fed up with what they said was the state-run school’s refusal to protect them from what they are saying is four years of abuse.

“He would take pictures of my house and say, ‘I’m outside your house,’” one student said.

“We were told he has a right to education like our kids, which we’re not disputing that. Everybody has a right to education, but if you’re creating an unsafe environment for other students, then you should be removed,” said Jasmine Reed, a parent.

On Thursday, there were counselors on hand at the school to make sure students felt heard, but parents say removing the student accused of the harassment is a starting point. They want more accountability from school administrators.

News 8 reached out to CTECHS, which is the part of the Department of Education that runs Connecticut’s technical schools. They said they can’t comment on specific students, but that they have taken all measures to ensure student safety.