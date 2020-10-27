Student-athletes protest cancelation of spring sports at Post University

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Some Post University student-athletes are protesting the cancellation of their spring sports. They held a rally on campus Monday, but school officials say the cancelation will stand.

Baseball, softball, and track and field all gathered at the athletic center on Post campus in Waterbury demanding their chance to play.

Post University baseball player, Kalib Clark, who is a junior told News 8, “Some of us, this is our last year ever to play. On behalf of all of us, we just want to be on the field together.”

Track and field team member, Nolan Mazako, a senior said, “I think for the spring semester the decision was made prematurely and I just wish I could have a final chance to run as this is my last chance to run in my life.”

Heartfelt pleas from student-athletes–many of them seniors–after administrators canceled all spring sports.

Softballer Brittany Giordano says the school is making the decision without giving her and her teammates a fighting chance: “I’ve spent countless hours practicing, working out, giving it all I have and to not really be given the option to choose whether I’m allowed to play my senior season breaks my heart.”

The university’s president says he sympathizes with the athletes and share’s their disappointment, but the decision will stand.

In a statement to the school community, President John Hopkins said, in part, “We stand by our decision, as it is the only way to guarantee that every member of our community would not be impacted by the spread of this disease, including the many coaches, and associates, who would also be putting themselves and members of their immediate family at risk for exposure.”

The university also says the decision was made now to give students the chance to play ahead.

In the last week, too, the city of Waterbury landed in Governor Ned Lamont’s red zone COVID-19 category.

Athletic Director at Post University Ronnie Palmer told News 8, “It’s tough but we feel as though there’s no question this is the right decision for us, health safety, and well-being.”

“Schools all across the state have figured out and are willing to try, but Post University is not willing to give us an attempt to get back on campus,” Giordano added.