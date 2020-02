NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Internship and Career Fair is taking place at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven.

It’s to help out students get ready to enter the workforce. Those taking part can get their resumes reviewed and work on the skills needed to be competitive in the job market.

This is the second year for this fair. It starts at 1 p.m. Thursday and will wrap up at 4 p.m.