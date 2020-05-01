Student reporters from New Haven Public Schools interview Mayor Elicker in daily coronavirus briefing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Justin Elicker gave an update on the coronavirus outbreak in New Haven Thursday. In a first for the mayor, inviting young people to take part in his virtual, daily news conferences.

The mayor fielded questions from New Haven Public School student reporters of all ages. The idea: to make sure young people’s voices and concerns are heard during this crisis.

One student reporter asking, “It must be insane for you to become mayor in January and have to deal with this pandemic? But my question is, if social distancing lets up and parents go back to work, how are kids going to home school if their parents are at work?”

“What we’re trying to figure out, is as we start opening up – and we are going to slowly open up – how much of the programming can we go back to that we used to do without jeopardizing the health and safety of the people in the community,” the mayor responded.

The mayor says he does not anticipate schools reopening before the end of the school year, but the decision is up to Governor Ned Lamont.

The city now has 1,619 cases of COVID-19. This is a big jump from yesterday, but the mayor believes it has to do with a delay in receiving information. Overall, the city has seen a slowdown in new infections over the past week.