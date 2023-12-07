NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Jewish students at Yale are planning to gather on campus during Hanukkah and demand that the university supports a ceasefire in Gaza.

According to a press release, the gathering is being organized by Yale Jews for Ceasefire and will begin on the first night of the holiday with a menorah lighting, songs, and prayers in front of the Sterling Memorial Library.

The students will then move to the Yale president’s house on campus where students will continue to sing and ask President Salovey to join in.

This will be one of eight events Yale Jews for Ceasefire will be putting together to make the eight nights of Hanukkah.

The group is also calling for Yale to divest from all military weapons manufacturing and to protect all forms of student organizing on campus.