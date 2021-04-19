Student vaccine clinics to be held in Waterbury this week for teens ages 16+

New Haven

by: Ken Houston

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Teenagers in the Waterbury school district can start lining up to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The school district is partnering with local hospitals Monday to vaccinate eligible high school students. A drive-thru clinic starts at 8 am Monday morning and continues until 4 pm.

Students will receive the Pfizer vaccine. It’s the only approved vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration for teenagers ag 16 and up.

However, if want your child vaccinated they must be registered ahead of time. The vaccination will be held Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Students age 16 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent.

“It’s sort of the valley, those towns in yellow Waterbury with 69 cases per hundred thousand,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.

Post University won’t be the only sight where high schoolers can be vaccinated. A clinic will also be held at Waterbury Arts Magnet School on Tuesday Through Friday from 7am until 4pm.

If you’re interested in scheduling an appointment, call 877-918-2224.

