HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Students at Eli Whitney Technical High School staged a protest and walkout Monday morning.

The students told News 8 they are protesting what they call a pattern of sexual harassment within the school. Several young women at the protest are alleging they are victims of the harassment and claim it has happened for years.

News 8 has reached out to administrators for a response, but they have not responded at this time.