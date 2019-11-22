Students at Notre Dame High School pack thousands of meals for orphans in Haiti

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 200 people gathered at Notre Dame High School tonight to pack 100,000 meals for orphans in Haiti.

This service is all part of their annual ‘Hunger Relief for Haiti’ service project, which is in partnership with ‘Harvest Pack.’

If the goal of 100,000 meals is achieved this year, the school will have packed a total of a quarter-of-a-million meals over the last four years.

Senior Brendan Canning says of the service project that it feels great to be able to provide meals to those who despratly need it.

“It’s probably the biggest service project we have every year. To be able to see not just interact club members but athletes, kids in band, everyone from Notre Dame come together for this one cause, it’s just awesome.” – Brendan Canning, senior at Notre Dame High School

The meals will be delivered directly to Saint Therese’s school and orphanage in Haiti.