Students call on Yale to defund campus police department

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — High School and college students banded together Saturday to call for the defunding of the Yale Police Department.

They started on the New Haven Green, marched through the streets of New Haven, and ended up at the Yale Police headquarters.

When asked why they believe the campus police department should be defunded, protester Chantal Gibson said, “You can clearly see in New Haven where Yale is paying for things and where the city is paying for things is a problem.”

Gibson added, “Yale should not be putting their money into policing. They should be putting it into building up the community that they live in. Yale is part of our community.”

Over a year ago, a Yale police officer was suspended and reassigned to administrative duty after he opened fire on an unarmed couple. The officer, Terrance Pollock, was not charged in the shooting.

Right now, there are 93 officers in the Yale Police Department.