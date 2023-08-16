WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s getting closer to the first day of school, and Waterbury leaders are stepping in to help students in need.

“We want each youth to leave today with a children’s book,” said Olivia Dudley, with Waterbury Youth Services. “And we’re promoting just literacy and reading for all the youth in Waterbury.”

Hundreds of families attended an event on Wednesday at Fulton Park to celebrate the spirit of community and unity.

“I think each year it gets bigger, it gets better,” Dudley said.

This year’s theme was Backpacks to Brilliance. More than 50 vendors participated in the event.