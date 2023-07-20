NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A student was found dead in a West Haven house. Drugs are everywhere. It’s a suspicious death, and investigators spent the day processing the scene. The twist is they are all students at CSI Academy.

These high school students are spending a week learning about forensics at one of the best schools around for it — the University of New Haven.

“We’ve talked about how to process a scene, what to look for, what documentation to use, how to go through and use that documentation appropriately, and how to properly collect and preserve their evidence,” explained University of New Haven Senior Lecturer Maria Torre.

Many campers are applying to college forensic and criminal justice programs in the next year or two, and this summer camp has already taught them the basics.

“Like search warrants and how we might be going into a house with all of this information and not all of it might be useful, but still needing to document all of it,” said Auto Guerra, a high school senior from Massachusetts.

“It needs to be right so that the victims of any possible crimes can get the help that they need and put any possible suspects away in jail,” Branford High School student Ricky Doyle said.

They also spend time in the lab, literally putting evidence together. Thursday, they are taking shoe impressions. The smallest detail of a footprint can break a criminal case wide open. With everything they are learning this week, maybe the most important thing is that solving crimes in the real world is not like it is on TV. It takes a lot of time and effort, and it is never over in 60 minutes.

“You’ve got to be a lot more careful with everything,” Doyle said. “It’s not like the TV shows where everything happens quick.”

The more important thing is to get it right. That is what drives a CSI.

“To know that you have a part in allowing families to get some closure and to get some justice, or if it’s a public safety issue that you’ve had a part in helping keep the public safe, it’s very rewarding, yes,” Torre said.

Even if that big job hinges on the smallest detail.

Learn more about the University of New Haven’s CSI Academy here.