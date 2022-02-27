NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Students gathered on Yale University’s campus by the Sterling Library Sunday to speak out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Emotions ran high as students from Ukraine fear for their families back home.

“The only thought going through my head was: I might never see them again,” Yale Ukranian student, Yuliia Zhukovets said.

Thousands of miles away, they shared the stories of their loved ones and their desire for peace.

“How can a country attack a completely sovereign nation and destroy innocent lives that did nothing against them?” another Yale Ukranian student, Sofiya Bidochko questioned at the rally.

Hundreds of people showed up throughout the day, including those with ties to the region and those without, standing together as a united front.

History professors and experts on the ongoing tensions offered some background.

“Ukraine was the place in the world which is most directly affected by both Hitler and by Stalin,” Yale history professor and author Timothy Snyder said.

Another history professor at the university, Marci Shore, noted that “lunatics unfortunately play major historical roles all the time.”

Connecticut leaders called for greater action to be taken against Russia.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said that “this is about our values of supporting countries that want to be free.” Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro also spoke out, noting that those resisting the invasion should make sure Russia is not a part of an international banking system.

“We need to make Putin and Russia pariahs across the globe,” Senator Richard Blumenthal said.

All agree that the U.S. and NATO need to put more pressure on President Putin, but also feel a shared sense of hope watching Ukraine preserve.

“Ukraine is a guide through the darkness, but today, in many ways, Ukraine is a guide to the light,” Snyder said. “Ukraine is showing people what it means to love your country. Ukraine is showing people what it means to take a risk for freedom.”



