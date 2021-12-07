Students, staff return to Wilbur Cross High following false threat of gun violence

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Students and staff were back at Wilbur Cross High on Tuesday following a traumatic start to the week.

“I pretty much lived out my worst fear,” said Edith Johnson, Wilbur Cross High School principal.

Principal Johnson is referring to a 911 call made by a Wilbur Cross student, resulting in the school being placed on lockdown.

“I was mostly really hoping to God that we wouldn’t hear that one shot,” said Dave Cruz-Vustamante, a student at Wilbur Cross H.S.

“It’s a big relief just knowing that the school is safe and everything is under control,” said Charlotte Buterbaugh, another student at the high school.

Fortunately, that call turned out to be false. Police say a 17-year-old student was arrested.

Seven other schools in New Haven also received threats Monday. Now, the police are on the lookout.

Attendance was light at Wilbur Cross High School and not many buses were running. According to the principal, that is to be expected considering the traumatic experience that happened on Monday.

“Kids are scared. Parents are scared. And if they need to be home and sort of process, that’s fine,” Johnson said.

For students venturing back into the classroom, counselors will be on hand throughout the day.

“We’re going to work through it. Provide counseling for trauma, talk about our feelings and how we can move forward,” Johnson said.

“I would really love to see more pro-active restorative practices, decreased militarization of our schools, and more transformative justice practices in our neighborhoods as well,” said Cruz-Vustamante.

“We should live in a society where we don’t have to worry about this. This is not something that happens in a lot of other countries, and it really shouldn’t be happening here,” said Principal Johnson.