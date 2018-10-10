New Haven

Students take part in International Walk to School Day

(WTNH) - There is a push for kids to get outside and walking to school on Wednesday. It is all part of International Walk to School Day.

It is an ongoing effort to raise awareness about pedestrian safety.

In Derby, students from Irving School and St. Mary-St. Michael School will take part in several activities, like how to walk across the street safely.

There will also be assemblies throughout the morning at several schools across the state for International Walk to School Day.

