Students, teachers suffering from no AC at Truman School in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Cooler temperatures Thursday weren't much help for students and teachers at New Haven's Truman School, where the air conditioner broke down.

Fourth-grade teacher Virginia Seely told News 8's Mario Boone Truman is suffering through classroom temperatures soaring in the upper 80's thanks to the broken AC.

"Six hours of 85-degree heat for kids with asthma, kids with disabilities, irritable teachers," she said. "We are not going to perform well in any circumstances in 85-degree weather."

We obtained an exclusive video taken inside a Truman class showing cooling fans deployed around the room. See it in the video above.

"I have five fans in my classroom," Seely told us. "Just to make it through any part of the day."

News 8 was first to report last week on AC outages at several New Haven Public Schools. Conditions were so hot inside Hillhouse High Friday, classes had to be canceled early.

NHPS big wigs told us they're looking into these latest complaints from Truman. Chief operating officer Michael Pinto said every school is being checked for AC problems despite the semester ending soon.

The district said it recently ordered a part for the AC unit at Truman and expects to have the issued resolved in time for the start of summer school.

