NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Nearly 1,100 students experienced a new spin on a childhood favorite on Thursday.

The students attended a free showing of The Magic School Bus at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven. The production is based on the original book series.

“The arts encourages academics,” said Kelly Wuzzardo, the director of education and engagement at the Shubert Theatre. “You see a play, you have to read a script. You learn to be creative.”

The students read a book that tied the artistic side of the show with what the students learn in school.

“Everything about this today is going to support these kids in the classroom, but also a super fun experience to be here and be arts lovers in the future,” Wuzzardo said.

Each student received a free book.

The event was sponsored by Jordan’s Furniture.