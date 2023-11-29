NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Students from Southern Connecticut State University saw two dogs being abandoned Monday in New Haven, according to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter.

The shelter said the students saw two dogs being abandoned out of a vehicle near Blake Street. One dog, a grey pit bull and possibly a male, took off and has not been seen since.

The students were able to catch the other dog and brought her to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter after their shelter said they couldn’t provide medical care.

The dog, who was later named Noel, had multiple injuries, including severe skin issues, flea infestations, pressure sores and a limp. She is now under vet care and is starting to build trust.

For those who would like to make a donation to Noel’s medical care, click here.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the gray dog is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department.