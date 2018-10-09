Studying the small details of Yale architecture Video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - It's no secret that Yale University, a New Haven staple, has buildings spread out throughout the city that are rich in history and are aesthetically pleasing.

Carved within that collegiate Gothic architecture, you will find gargoyles and grotesques.

"A grotesque is pretty much any sculpted decoration on a building. A gargoyle is a specific type of grotesque that channels rain water off the roof and away from the building," explained Mathew Duman, author of An Education in the Grotesque: The Gargoyles of Yale University.

Duman was asked why the carvings are so harsh-looking.

"To make a statement, to be exaggerated. To be exaggerated like a caricature to get people to notice them," he explained.

Related Content: Draw of mills, influence in architecture, for Italians in Waterbury

While many grotesques may not be considered beautiful, the meaning behind them is what's attractive.

"So these are the entry arches of the Sterling Law Building, so a lot of the grotesques on the building have a lot to do with the law," he added.

A great example of that is a fallen lawyer grotesque which represents a man who has succumbed to his laziness.

Over at the Payne Whitney Gym, if you look closely, you will see athletes engraved. These aren't something modern architects typically create now, but Yale is keeping the theme alive.

"Up until recently, I would have said 'no, its not done too much,' except Yale just built two new residential colleges two years ago and they have grotesques on them," Duman said.

Pauli Murray College is one of those newer buildings. The grotesques that live along it represent the evolution of the written word all the way from an engraved stone tablet to an iPhone.