Stuff-A-Bus returns to Hamden this week for 31st year of Thanksgiving food drive event

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Stuff-A-Bus Thanksgiving Food Drive is back for 2021!

iHeart Media New Haven’s KC101 (WKCI-FM) will be holding its 31st annual Stuff-a-Bus this Thursday and Friday, Nov. 18-19. The event will, once again, take place at the Hamden Plaza at 2100 Dixwell Ave. in Hamden from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on both days.

Suggested donation items include frozen turkeys and non-perishable food items. Cash donations are accepted and can be donated ahead of time via www.KC101.com/stuffabus.

The event is put on “to ensure Thanksgiving for all when more residents of Connecticut are in need during the holiday season.”

Radio talent including KC101’s Adam Rivers, 960WELI’s and News 8’s Vinnie Penn, and 97-9 ESPN’s Rob Dibble will broadcast live from the event.

The event is a collaboration with Connecticut Foodshare and its statewide network of partner programs that continue to serve a record amount of food to people struggling with food insecurity.