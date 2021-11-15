Stuff-A-Bus returns to Hamden this week for 31st year of Thanksgiving food drive event

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Stuff-A-Bus Thanksgiving Food Drive is back for 2021!

iHeart Media New Haven’s KC101 (WKCI-FM) will be holding its 31st annual Stuff-a-Bus this Thursday and Friday, Nov. 18-19. The event will, once again, take place at the Hamden Plaza at 2100 Dixwell Ave. in Hamden from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on both days.

Suggested donation items include frozen turkeys and non-perishable food items. Cash donations are accepted and can be donated ahead of time via www.KC101.com/stuffabus.

The event is put on “to ensure Thanksgiving for all when more residents of Connecticut are in need during the holiday season.”

Radio talent including KC101’s Adam Rivers, 960WELI’s and News 8’s Vinnie Penn, and 97-9 ESPN’s Rob Dibble will broadcast live from the event.

The event is a collaboration with Connecticut Foodshare and its statewide network of partner programs that continue to serve a record amount of food to people struggling with food insecurity.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven artists create rolling art, party venue out of authentic English double-decker bus

News /

Dominican Friars announce relocation to Albertus Magnus College campus after leaving New Haven’s St. Mary’s Church

News /

Schools districts across the state being impacted by supply chain issues

News /

One person dies following Saturday morning fire in New Haven

News /

New Haven, Hamden activists advocate to stop violence in communities

News /

Severe weather knocks down trees, causes power outages in Old Lyme

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss