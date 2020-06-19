Summer fun returning to Connecticut: Quassy Amusement Park reopening with new safety guidelines

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Even the face mask couldn’t completely conceal George Frantzis’ excitement. After a rollercoaster of a year — so far — being shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, his amusement park in Middlebury is about to be back in business.

The grand re-opening is Saturday. They held a soft opening Friday for season ticket holders. It was a way to thank them and to test out new safety protocols to guard against the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s been reassuring to know that people want to come out to the park,” Frantzis, who co-owns the park, said. “It’s good to feel that these kids are back.”

It’s been rough for at least one of those kids who’s missed his favorite amusement park. It was supposed to open in April but was delayed a couple of months.

“I asked mom if I can go again and again and again and again,” 9 year-old Matthew said. “Every single day.”

Besides the mask Matthew was wearing, he and his brother, Michael, weren’t the only ones to notice a few changes to the park.

“There’s a bunch of signs like telling you stay 6 feet apart,” a child named Thor said. “But that’s reasonable because it’s a big deal that we have a pandemic going on.”

Among some of the other changes — if you go on a ride, workers will stagger you in and place you in every other row to maintain distancing. And at the end of each ride, they’ll spray and disinfect each seat, row and handrail.

In many places, there are markers on the ground to keep people at least 6 feet apart.

As far as the face masks go, the only places you do not have to wear them are on a water ride, in the lake or on the beach if you’re in a group with your family.

The general feeling among park goers was positive when asked about the safety protocols.

“I feel good about it,” said Keith Letts, who’s been going to Quassy since the mid-70s. On Friday, he was there with his grandchild and her friends. “I feel it’s safe here. I always feel safe here.”

Perhaps the biggest thumbs up came from Thor. He told News 8 he’s still having fun even with all of the new safety measures.

Quassy reopens to the public Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Check the Quassy Amusement Park Facebook page for more park info regarding COVID-19 safety guidelines and policies and purchasing tickets.