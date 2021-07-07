NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Summer Saturdays are back in downtown New Haven this month.

Business and city leaders started the push last summer in the middle of the pandemic to drum up business. So, starting July 17 organizers are trying to lure more people to downtown with games, new murals, and live music.

“It’s not going to be a party per se, but it’s an activation, celebration. Downtown is reopened and we want folks to come down and discover what New Haven has to offer especially with shopping and dining,” said Interim Dir. of Market New Haven Inc, Bruno Baggetta.

Twenty-two shops and restaurants are joining in the fun across all different walkable neighborhoods.

They’re even offering discounts on parking too.

For more information head here: https://www.infonewhaven.com/summersaturdays/