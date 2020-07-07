“Summer Saturdays” offers discounts to customers of New Haven businesses, restaurants

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants and businesses in the Elm City are turning up the heat this month with “Summer Saturdays.”

Over 45 New Haven businesses will be offering exclusive deals Saturday afternoons on July 11, 18, and 25 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Participating restaurants are offering a two-course lunch for $20 per person; reservations required.

Retailers and other businesses will offer 20-percent off select merchandise.

Musicians can be found performing on Chapel Street, College Street, and Broadway Island from noon to 2 p.m.

Parking in the Temple and Crown Street garages will be $3 during the program. Parking at 56 Broadway, 255 Crown Street, and 161 York Street will be free with same-day purchase of $25 or more from The Shops at Yale.

Visitors will be asked to following CDC guidelines for preventing the spread of coronavirus, which includes but is not limited to wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Summer Saturday Participants include:

Ashley’s Ice Cream

Barcade *July 18 & 25

BASTA TRATTORIA

Blue State Coffee

Bnatural kitchen

Chestnut Fine Foods

Claire’s Corner Copia

Crepes Choupette

Decor Vintage Market

Derek Simpson goldsmith

Doner Cafe

dwell

East Street Arts

EBM Vintage/civvies vintage

Elm City Games

Fussy Coffee

Gant

Grey Matter Books

Harvest Wine Bar & Restaurant

idiom

Insomnia Cookies

J. Press

Junzi Kitchen

Kebabian’s Oriental Rugs

Knit New Haven, LLC

Kool Breeze Jamerican Cuisine Restaurant

Lalibela Ethiopian Restaurant

More Amour Boutique

Olives and Oil

Pacifico Restaurant

Pine & Iron Axe Throwing

Prime 16

Raggs

Rubamba Restaurant

Sherkaan Indian Street Food

Shiana Hair

SoBol

Soul de Cuba Cafe

South Bay Mediterranean Kitchen

The Anchor Spa

The Trinity Bar

Urban Outfitters

Valeria Roncoli Studio, LLC

Walker Loden

Yale Bookstore

Yorkside Pizza and Restaurant

For more information, go to infonewhaven.com.