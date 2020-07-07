“Summer Saturdays” offers discounts to customers of New Haven businesses, restaurants

Breaking News
New Haven

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants and businesses in the Elm City are turning up the heat this month with “Summer Saturdays.”

Over 45 New Haven businesses will be offering exclusive deals Saturday afternoons on July 11, 18, and 25 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Participating restaurants are offering a two-course lunch for $20 per person; reservations required.

Retailers and other businesses will offer 20-percent off select merchandise.

Musicians can be found performing on Chapel Street, College Street, and Broadway Island from noon to 2 p.m.

Parking in the Temple and Crown Street garages will be $3 during the program. Parking at 56 Broadway, 255 Crown Street, and 161 York Street will be free with same-day purchase of $25 or more from The Shops at Yale.

Visitors will be asked to following CDC guidelines for preventing the spread of coronavirus, which includes but is not limited to wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Summer Saturday Participants include: 

  • Ashley’s Ice Cream
  • Barcade *July 18 & 25
  • BASTA TRATTORIA
  • Blue State Coffee
  • Bnatural kitchen
  • Chestnut Fine Foods
  • Claire’s Corner Copia
  • Crepes Choupette
  • Decor Vintage Market
  • Derek Simpson goldsmith
  • Doner Cafe
  • dwell
  • East Street Arts
  • EBM Vintage/civvies vintage
  • Elm City Games
  • Fussy Coffee
  • Gant
  • Grey Matter Books
  • Harvest Wine Bar & Restaurant
  • idiom
  • Insomnia Cookies
  • J. Press
  • Junzi Kitchen
  • Kebabian’s Oriental Rugs
  • Knit New Haven, LLC
  • Kool Breeze Jamerican Cuisine Restaurant
  • Lalibela Ethiopian Restaurant
  • More Amour Boutique
  • Olives and Oil
  • Pacifico Restaurant
  • Pine & Iron Axe Throwing
  • Prime 16
  • Raggs
  • Rubamba Restaurant
  • Sherkaan Indian Street Food
  • Shiana Hair
  • SoBol
  • Soul de Cuba Cafe
  • South Bay Mediterranean Kitchen
  • The Anchor Spa
  • The Trinity Bar
  • Urban Outfitters
  • Valeria Roncoli Studio, LLC
  • Walker Loden
  • Yale Bookstore
  • Yorkside Pizza and Restaurant

For more information, go to infonewhaven.com.

