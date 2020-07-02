Summer storms create double rainbows in Meriden, Bristol

New Haven
Posted: / Updated:

Double rainbow (Credit: Terrence Marcantonio)

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Summer storms have created some beautiful sights over the last few days.

On Wednesday, a double rainbow was see in Meriden.

Terrence Marcantonio snagged these photos at his home.

LaTisha Thomas also caught a glimpse of one in Bristol.

But the weather phenomena didn’t just happen on Wednesday. A double rainbow was also seen after storms on Monday.

The weather hasn’t been all rainbows and sunshine this week. Robert Emerson snapped this photo of Wednesday’s storm rolling into Bradley Point in West Haven.

And, Julie Gogliettino‎ caught the calm after the storm near Fort Nathan Hale on Tuesday.

While Stuart Johnson captured the storm before it blew into Hartford.

Do you have any fascinating weather photos to share? Send them to us here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Scooter driver killed during hit-and-run in Hamden

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Scooter driver killed during hit-and-run in Hamden"

Woman in a wheelchair, pets rescued from a house fire in New Haven before fire crews arrive

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman in a wheelchair, pets rescued from a house fire in New Haven before fire crews arrive"

CT NAACP official calling for more diverse curriculum in public schools

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT NAACP official calling for more diverse curriculum in public schools"

COVID-19 mysterious blood clotting cause identified in study led by Yale Cancer Center

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 mysterious blood clotting cause identified in study led by Yale Cancer Center"

List of towns holding 4th of July fireworks shows amid COVID-19 concerns is limited

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "List of towns holding 4th of July fireworks shows amid COVID-19 concerns is limited"

Yale University to welcome students back to campus for Fall semester with many courses being taught remotely

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yale University to welcome students back to campus for Fall semester with many courses being taught remotely"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss