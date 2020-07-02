Summer storms create double rainbows in Meriden, Bristol

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Summer storms have created some beautiful sights over the last few days.

On Wednesday, a double rainbow was see in Meriden.

Terrence Marcantonio snagged these photos at his home.







LaTisha Thomas also caught a glimpse of one in Bristol.

But the weather phenomena didn’t just happen on Wednesday. A double rainbow was also seen after storms on Monday.

The weather hasn’t been all rainbows and sunshine this week. Robert Emerson snapped this photo of Wednesday’s storm rolling into Bradley Point in West Haven.

And, Julie Gogliettino‎ caught the calm after the storm near Fort Nathan Hale on Tuesday.

While Stuart Johnson captured the storm before it blew into Hartford.

Do you have any fascinating weather photos to share? Send them to us here.