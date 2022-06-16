NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — City officials kicked off this summer’s milling and paving projects in New Haven on Thursday.

The first area where work is underway is along Sea Street and Howard Avenue. Three million dollars is going toward road infrastructure improvements and repair in every neighborhood and ward in the city this summer.

In total, about 50 streets are expected to be milled and paved in 2022.

“The one thing we do request is for the traveling public to be patient as our crews are working,” said Jeff Pescosolido, the director of the New Haven Department of Parks and Public Works. “We appreciate the support from the public, and at the end of the day, we have some really beautiful streets.”

The list of the first round of streets scheduled for milling and paving can be found here.